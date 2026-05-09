Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
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Yet one has to actually put more than the minimum away and carefully manage super to earn enough to be self funded. But it is a relief to be self funded.

The prospect of being like a friend of mine, 80 divorced, still working and worried that her rent will go up looks very sad. Her rent has just gone up and will go up with the naked attack on wealth creation coming up will make this lady’s choices very limited.

Homelessness is increasing. Motels are used for emergency housing .

Aged care is a lottery these days with long waits for care and housing. I am at a loss to see how this government’s attack on those who would be independent is helpful or warranted. If we are spending less on aged pensions then that is a good direction to keep moving in. Those who have no family home and just a pension live precarious lives.

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