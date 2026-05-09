Over coffee at the inaugural Aspire conference earlier this year, a former Howard government minister offered a challenge.

Could anyone point to a single economic metric in Australia that is improving?

Six weeks later, I’ve finally managed to find one in the OECD data on public pensions. At around 2.5 per cent of GDP, Australia spends less on government pensions than any other developed country.

In France, Italy and Greece spending is 15 per cent or more. Denmark, Sweden, Japan and Germany are all above the 10 per cent mark. The UK and US spend around 7 per cent and Canada 6 per cent.

Spending as a proportion of wealth is expected to increase in many countries as the population ages. In Australia, it is expected to decline still further to 2.1 per cent by 2050.

Increasing financial independence in retirement was bi-partisan policy from the 1980s until the early 2000s. In a July 1991 speech to the Australian Graduate School of Management, then Treasurer Paul Keating argued that compulsory superannuation would end “the absurd relationship ... with the political system deciding how they will live and under what conditions”.

A 12 per cent compulsory superannuation contribution guarantee would allow retirees “to maintain the dignity and independence each have enjoyed in their pre-retirement years”.

“It will make Australia a more equal place, a more egalitarian place and, hence, a more cohesive and happier place.”

This article was first published by the Menzies Research Centre. Register here to become an MRC Watercooler subscriber

Those who grow independently wealthy are not to be admired but taxed. The reform-minded Labor administration of 1983 to 1996, which embraced aspiration, now appears as a brief interlude in the narrative of socialism.

We are well and truly back to the politics Robert Menzies criticised in the 1940s where the votes of the thriftless are used to defeat the thrifty, a world where “the provision made by a man for his own retirement and old age is not half as sacrosanct as the provision the State would have made for him had he never saved for it at all”.

It is no coincidence that support for the Prime Minister is lowest among those with long-memories, the baby boomers and gen xers who remember the conditions under which most people retired in the 1990s and appreciate the difference today.

In 1990, between 85 and 90 per cent of retirees had to survive on full or part pension. A single pension allowance was around $150 a week, and $240 for couples or $360 and $575 adjusted for inflation. Pensioners had meagre assets outside equity in the family home.

Today, 36 per cent of retirees are self-funded. The reduction in the portion reliant on state pensions has made it possible to increase the pension level without increasing spending as a proportion of GDP.

The full single and couple pensions today — $31,223 per year for individuals and $47,070 for couples — are around 60 per cent more in real terms than in 1990.

Australia’s extraordinary expansion in household wealth over the past four decades was not an accident, nor merely the result of a speculative property boom. It was the product of deliberate institutional reforms that broadened capital ownership, encouraged long‑term saving, stabilised the economy and enabled ordinary households to accumulate assets at scale.

The language of “intergenerational inequality” implies that wealth accumulation by one generation necessarily impoverishes the next. It reflects a false zero‑sum understanding of economics, assuming wealth is fixed rather than created.

Australia’s experience since the 1980s suggests the opposite: mass household wealth can expand dramatically when economic institutions encourage productivity, saving, investment and asset ownership.

The real policy challenge is not how future generations reclaim existing wealth through redistribution, but how Australia recreates the conditions under which ordinary future generations can become wealthy themselves.

Their reforms differed in emphasis and political language, but together they built a wealth‑creating economic architecture.

The Hawke–Keating reforms focused on floating the Australian dollar, financial deregulation, tariff reductions, enterprise bargaining, inflation control, and compulsory superannuation. The stated goals were productivity, competitiveness, higher living standards and national savings. Yet the long‑term effect was much broader: ordinary households gained access to rising incomes, cheaper capital, deep investment markets and retirement assets.

Compulsory superannuation was particularly transformative. Before superannuation became universal, financial asset ownership outside a narrow affluent class was limited. The superannuation guarantee changed this fundamentally by converting part of wage income into long‑term invested capital.

It was one of the largest expansions of mass capital ownership in modern history. Millions of ordinary Australians thereby became indirect owners of banks, infrastructure, mining companies and global equity markets.

John Howard and Peter Costello consolidated this model through fiscal discipline, tax reform, private health incentives and support for asset ownership. Their language emphasised aspiration, self‑reliance and reward for effort. The implicit social contract became simple: Australians who worked, saved, bought homes and invested should be able to accumulate capital and economic security.

It is true that younger Australians face high housing costs and delayed asset accumulation. But it does not follow that wealth growth itself is the problem. Nor does it follow that one generation’s wealth necessarily prevents another generation from becoming wealthy.

Australia’s household wealth boom was not simply the transfer of a fixed stock of assets from young to old. It reflected rising productivity, expanding superannuation balances, growing participation in capital markets, and decades of uninterrupted economic growth.

There were public as well as private benefits. The capital stock was deepened and fewer demands were placed on the state. Every self-funded retiree is one less pension recipient future generations of taxpayers will be obliged to fund.

Historically, societies become more stable and prosperous when ordinary citizens own capital. Home ownership, retirement savings and long‑term investment create independence, resilience and reduced dependence on the state. Australia’s reform era expanded these forms of ownership dramatically.

Australia consistently ranks among the world’s highest countries for median household wealth. Median wealth matters because it measures the financial position of ordinary households rather than the fortunes of a tiny elite.

A striking counterexample is Argentina. Like Australia, Argentina possessed abundant natural resources and began the 20th century as one of the world’s wealthiest societies. Yet repeated inflation crises, institutional instability, pension failures and capital destruction prevented the broad accumulation of household wealth.

Australia followed the opposite path with stable property rights, credible monetary policy, compulsory long‑term savings, strong banking institutions, and deep investment markets. The result was sustained expansion in both household and retirement wealth.

Until the late 1980s superannuation coverage was limited. Public servants, politicians and professionals enjoyed lucrative defined benefit schemes, but financial asset ownership among ordinary workers was comparatively low. Private retirement wealth remained relatively flat for much of Australia’s history.

The structural break occurred from the late 1980s into the 1990s with the introduction of compulsory superannuation. The superannuation guarantee systematically channelled a portion of wages into invested retirement assets. Combined with rising property values, economic growth and expanding financial markets, this caused retirement wealth to accelerate sharply.

Australia subsequently developed one of the world’s largest pension asset pools relative to population size. Retirement savings moved from being the preserve of a minority to becoming a mass national institution. This was not merely a market phenomenon. It was the consequence of deliberate institutional design.

The central lesson of the reform era is not that future generations must inherit wealth from previous ones. It is that public policy can create the conditions under which ordinary households build wealth for themselves.

The challenge for the future is therefore not redistribution as an end in itself, but the renewal of the institutional settings that once allowed mass prosperity, asset ownership and retirement security to expand together.