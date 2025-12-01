Barnaby Joyce and Pauline Hanson would have spent Monday night in furious agreement as they enjoyed a home-cooked dinner for two in the Senator’s parliamentary offices.

From immigration to net zero, the differences between National Party conservatives and One Nation are matters of presentation, not substance.

Politically, however, they operate in different universes, which may be why the newly liberated independent Member for New England is hesitating before throwing his lot in with One Nation.

Hanson’s impetuous decision to walk into the Senate wearing a Burkha last week condemns One Nation to remain on the fringes of political life. Joyce will have left a party that seeks outcomes to join a party of outrage.

Hanson is remarkable politician, yet she is destined to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her arrival in Parliament in March as she began: defying the pressure to conform to political propriety and forcefully articulating what many Australians think but are unable to say.

Yet she remains a backseat driver, powerless to alter the Nation’s course or change lives for better or worse.

Hanson’s popular appeal remains the party’s greatest strength and greatest weakness. Hanson is 71 yet seems unconcerned about leadership transition besides hinting that her daughter could inherit the role. Numbers in the Senate will ebb and flow, but the party will remain a mirror image of the Greens; a protest party that expresses dissatisfaction, rallies the aggrieved, and rails against the establishment.

The purse-lipped indignancy of the political elite only strengthens Hanson’s support within a narrow range. Yet as Matt Canavan noted on Sky News, social media “likes” are a notoriously unreliable metric.

“Has anything actually gotten better in this country by Pauline acting like this?” he asked.

“Has it helped lower migration in this country? Has she banned the burkah? No, she hasn’t.”