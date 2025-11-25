Learning to walk again is never graceful. Yet there are signs that the Liberal Party is rediscovering the art of putting one foot in front of the other, albeit unsteadily.

It has shaken off the shackles of net-zero, which had kept it crouched and immobile for the past four years.

Sussan Ley has shifted energy policy from the realm of morality to economics. It matters not whether you power the nation with solar panels, hamster wheels or thermodynamic combustion. The first requirement is that electricity is produced cheaply, restoring the competitive advantage Australia once enjoyed.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn concluded his 1970 Nobel Prize Lecture with a Russian proverb: One word of truth shall outweigh the whole world. The Liberals are in the early stages of discovering that truth is politically liberating: the sharpest weapon against any system built on falsehood.

For the last two elections, the Coalition has been complicit in the lie that power can be clean, reliable and cheap. By acknowledging the trilemma that compels us to choose any two qualities at the expense of the third, the Liberals have been forced to prioritise, recognising that the Party that claims a reputation for sound economic policy must put cost and reliability first.

It is a socially just choice too, since higher energy prices punish the poorest most and the residents of Vaucluse and Kew hardly at all.

Labor has no strategy to counter the Liberals’ cheap-energy-first campaign. The accusation of climate change denial has lost potency outside the beltway, if indeed it ever had any. Chris Bowen’s argument that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of energy has lost its persuasive power, not because Australians have any greater understanding of the complexities of energy pricing, but because of the quarterly reminders that arrive in their letterboxes.

Which means the Liberals are at last in a position to wedge Labor on energy policy by exploiting the tension between its ideological ambitions and the imperative to ease pressure on household budgets.

The tension is bound to increase in the next two years as the government scrambles to meet the 2030 targets it locked into legislation as if success was pre-ordained. There is nothing on the horizon to alter the trajectory of power prices, and the government is still struggling to control inflation.

Add to that an energy minister who could out-strut an English batsman, slashing around on a park he’s convinced is too small for him, and it’s tempting to conclude that the Liberals have been presented with a target they can’t miss.