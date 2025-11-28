Last month’s anniversary of the dismissal became the pretext for a rematch between two competing narratives. From one angle, Whitlam appears as the messiah, a visionary, reforming prime minister felled by the forces of reaction. From another perspective, he appears as a dangerous ideologue who sticks doggedly to his technocratic programme, believing he has the perfect solutions to complex human problems.

There is an implied omnipotence in anyone who claims to possess the perfect plan, as if history were merely waiting for their blueprint to be unveiled. Whitlam retained his god-like certainty until his final day in office. He had no contingency plans for a dismissal, believing he could out- manoeuvre the governor general and evade the hand of fate. His confidence, intelligence and sense of mastery became the very qualities that destroyed him.

Anthony Albanese may have been inspired by Whitlam, but his youthful zeal has largely been tempered by pragmatism. Whitlam never hesitated to call himself a socialist. To the extent that Albanese can be described as a Marxist, it owes more to Groucho than Karl. “Those are my principles,” the comedian is reputed to have said, “and if you don’t like them I have others.”

Yet there is more than a hint of Whitlam in Albanese’s prosecution of climate and energy policy. It is here that Albanese is most susceptible to the moral self-righteousness that isolates today’s progressive left from the feedback loop of reality. He displays the qualities Thomas Sowell identified in his 1995 book The Vision of the Anointed. Self-congratulation becomes the basis for public policy.

“Those who accept this vision are deemed to be not merely factually correct but morally on a higher plane,” writes Sowell. “Put differently, those who disagree with the prevailing vision are seen as being not merely in error, but in sin.”