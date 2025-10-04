Multiculturalism was born of a utopian conceit: that governments could legislate goodwill and enforce harmony through commissions, slogans, and programs. Half a century on, it’s time to declare that this transnational experiment in state-imposed cohesion has failed.

In an essay in the October issue of Quadrant, I examine the history of state-sponsored multiculturalism in close detail. It began in Canada under Pierre Trudeau as a clumsy attempt to diffuse the tensions created by biculturalism. The official recognition of two languages and two traditions in 1969 - English and French - left out other groups, especially Ukrainians and indigenous Canadians, who felt culturally disenfranchised.

On October 8, 1971, Trudeau told Parliament: “There is no official culture, nor does any ethnic group take precedence over any other.” The intellectual weakness of his position seems obvious today. Yet in the fawning debate that followed Trudeau’s statement, Réal Caouette, a Quebec nationalist, was the only voice of dissent. He warned that without a unifying culture, Canadians would not become a nation but a collection of competing groups, sometimes at war with one another.

Trudeau’s declaration resonated with the saccharine sentiment of the times. Three months before Trudeau’s declaration, in July 1971, Coca-Cola launched its “teach the world to sing” campaign in North America. It was a celebration of peace, love, harmony, and understanding, in which Coke appeared almost as an afterthought.

John Lennon’s anthem “Imagine” was released in September, picturing a borderless, faithless, possession-free Utopia in which humanity would live as one. Médecins Sans Frontières was launched in Paris in December.

Gough Whitlam adopted Trudeau’s intellectually malnourished concept in 1973, with its central paradox still unresolved. It actively encouraged the accentuation of cultural distinctions in languages, customs, religions, and traditions. Yet, having illuminated our differences by celebrating diversity, it then insisted that Australians recognise themselves as part of a single national project, the nature of which has never been fully defined.

By making culture a matter of bureaucratic management rather than shared civic experience, Trudeau and Whitlam set their countries on paths where identity politics would thrive.

Instead of allowing Australians and Canadians to work out differences through custom, humour, and shared experience, the state assumed responsibility for policing manners. Institutions like the Human Rights Commission flourished, incentivised to exaggerate grievance and inflate trivial disputes into cases of racial discrimination. Far from fostering cohesion, these efforts deepened divisions and entrenched identity politics.

Multiculturalism’s weakness lies in its top-down design. Bureaucrats cannot engineer civilisation; it grows organically through families, churches, voluntary associations — Burke’s “little platoons.” Cohesion comes not from mandatory rituals like Harmony Week, but from countless acts of mutual aid, respect, and responsibility among citizens themselves.

Multiculturalism is reaching the end of its useless life. Civil society, rather than the government, must bear the responsibility for maintaining harmony. Civilised societies are woven, not imposed.

Quadrant subscribers can read my essay in full online or in print. Paid subscribers to Reality Bites can read it here.

For those who wait long enough, multiculturalism is one of the topics I will tackle in my next book, provisionally titled Delusions: A History of Bad Ideas.