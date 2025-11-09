Once Australia’s opposition Liberal Party has settled its position on net-zero, it must begin to attack the glaring contradiction in the Government’s energy policy.

If renewable energy really is the cheapest way of generating electricity, why have retail electricity prices risen more than 20 per cent in real terms since the Albanese government came to power?

Energy Minister Chris Bowen likes to tell us how much more renewable energy is in the mix, thanks to Labor’s aggressive renewables-only policy. So, why was the government unable to deliver on its promise to cut the average household power bill by $275 a year?

Renewable energy appeared to cross the Rubicon around 2010 when costs fell below the cost of fossil fuel using the restricted measure of the levalised cost of electricity (LCOE).

The LCOE measure is misleading in that it overlooks the cost of integrating intermittent energy into the system, including backup, storage, and transmission. It assumes that every MWh has equal value, where in fact value varies by time of day and reliability.

It fails to capture grid constraints or network investment required to connect remote renewables.

Nevertheless, it was not unreasonable to assume that as the price of renewable energy infrastructure decreased, it would reach a point where the transition away from fossil fuels could be justified solely on the grounds of price.

That was the fallacy baked into the policy Labor took to the election and continues to buttress its argument that renewable energy is cheap, which gave the party the confidence to set ambitious emissions reduction targets, in the expectation that once renewables became more affordable to build and operate, the market would take off.

Yet it hasn’t. Investment has not been occurring at anything like the level required by Bowen to meet his 2030 targets. Financing remains the ultimate chokepoint — the point at which renewable development stalls.

The government’s attempts to tempt investors with subsidies have been only partially successful. And few are naive enough to imagine that subsidies can go on forever.

The unfortunate truth for the renewable energy lobby is that government support is not a temporary, pump-priming measure for a nascent industry. Welfare dependency is a natural condition. Without government handouts, the renewable sector can’t survive, however low the price.