Just 42 minutes after the polls closed in the WA state election, with barely 10,000 votes counted, Anthony Green called the result: Labor’s Mark McGowan had been returned to the Premier’s office.

Some 40 minutes later, with 90 per cent of votes still to be counted, ABC TV anchor Jane Norman predicted the Lower House Liberals would easily be able to easily fit in a Toyota Corolla. As it turned out, the Liberals could have fitted onto a motorbike. Labor won 53 seats, the Nationals 4 and the Liberals 2.

At the time was easy to dismiss the lopsided March 2021 result as an outlier. McGowan’s popularity rating had risen to 91 per cent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record for a state premier. He was pitched against an inexperienced 34-year-old opposition leader who conceded two weeks before election day.

Five years later, however, when support for the Liberal and National Parties in Canberra is hovering around 20 per cent, the spectacular fall of the WA Liberals is beginning to look less exceptional.

Could the result have been the first, dismal rattling sound from a philosophy that had fallen out of fashion, championed by a party ill-equipped for the modern age? Were we witnessing the strange death of Liberal Australia?

Political duopolies don’t necessarily last forever. Just because the party has won 19 out of 30 post-war elections doesn’t mean the 2019 victory won’t be its last. Scott Morrison may yet become Australia’s Herbert Henry Asquith, the last Liberal prime minister in the UK, who served in office from 1908 to 1916, before the party once led by William Gladstone faded into a minor party.

If so, George Dangerfield’s The Strange Death of Liberal England, a picture of a party running on hubris in a vain attempt to stave off inevitable decline, might be read as prophecy rather than history. This time, however, it is not the birth of unionism, the suffragettes or Irish independence that has messed with the zeitgeist, but the digital transformation of the 21st century and all that it has enabled.