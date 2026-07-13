Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Lorraine Ball's avatar
Lorraine Ball
11h

Thank you for this article. While it made me feel sad to think of fellow Australians living in such difficult circumstances, I also felt hope because of the good people helping and bringing hope. Perhaps this highlights the reason for Social Housing not being concentrated in one area, but widely dispersed with green spaces and no towering concrete blocks. I hope you can get some politicians to visit and engage in real conversations with people at the cafe. Australia can do better than this in making sure there is opportunity for everyone.

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Annette O's avatar
Annette O
9h

Thank-you. Donation made.

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