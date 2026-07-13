The stench of rotting garbage delivers the first assault on the senses as I step out of the car in Miller, a suburb in southwestern Sydney about 5km from Liverpool in which 34 per cent of local properties is public housing. A dozen shopping trolleys crammed with household detritus have been abandoned around an overflowing commercial waste bin.

Less than a dozen metres away, the grim exterior of a two-storey housing commission block, partially boarded up, hints at the squalor within, where drug dealing is rife and occupants of single-room bedsits customarily take in boarders.

Nobody comes to Miller to find their dream home, but they did once. In the 1960s the NSW Housing Commission set out to build a garden suburb – Green Valley estate – where working families from Sydney’s crowded and decaying inner suburbs could find affordable houses on freestanding blocks. The idea was for this to be transitional as families moved towards owning their own home. Fathers could commute to work along the railways that didn’t get built, as well as cruising the open, wide streets in a Holden EK.

Peter Weir’s 1973 documentary, Whatever Happened to Green Valley?, captures the tail end of a brief period of optimism when evidence of social dysfunction, widely reported in the media, was dismissed as teething problems.

It’s hard to put a finger on ex­actly what went wrong. Changes in the workforce didn’t help. The decline of manufacturing and manual work in general played a part. The social changes of the 60s and 70s eroded the nuclear family, the fundamental building block of a stable society. When those bonds weaken, the deterioration of the social fabric is only a matter of time.

I did not expect this benighted suburb to occupy so much of my time when I first put on an apron as a volunteer at Community Cafe a little more than a year ago. I did not imagine that I would look forward to my weekly commute along the congested M5 freeway, or that I would become so deeply absorbed in the lives of residents in Miller, where surviving on a median family weekly income of less than $900 makes every day a struggle.

The community dinner, which regularly attracts more than 100 people, makes Tuesdays a surprisingly enjoyable night out. Everyone who turns up has a story to tell, frequently sobering but never dull.

While I had few expectations of changing Miller, I didn’t realise it would change me, giving me human insights into the tyranny of welfare, a subject I wrote about frequently during my time at The Australian but never had the chance to observe at close quarters.

I have discovered that the challenge of reducing welfare dependency is far more complicated than I imagined. In Miller, living off benefits constitutes a normal life for 60 per cent of households.

Josh is only half-joking when he describes the career opportunities for someone growing up in Miller as a choice between welfare and cash jobs or welfare and crime.

The incidence of drug offences and handling stolen goods is almost six times higher in Miller than in Prestons, a suburb that would lie on the other side of the tracks if the promised railway had been built.

If Miller were a foreign country, as opposed to merely feeling like one, DFAT doubtless would issue travel warnings to anyone contemplating the right-hand turn off Hoxton Park Rd into Cartwright Ave, where the chances of becoming a victim of crime suddenly spike. The pawn shop at Miller Shopping Centre is crowded with the kinds of items that don’t stay still for long: power tools, bicycles, televisions and jewellery. Behind it, an enterprising migrant is stuffing empty cans into a recycling bank from a fully laden shopping trolley, patiently working to improve his lot 10c at a time.

Business is slow in Green Valley Hotel, but not so on the patch of grass on the other side of Woodward Crescent, where an animated group of locals sits cross-legged on the grass, reaching into a carton of Toohey’s New.

Slowly, then quickly, Miller was sucked into the vortex of welfare dependency, social fragmentation and crime in which it appears to be irrevocably stuck. Its large stock of public housing has sealed its fate, leading to a concentration of disadvantage that is increasingly self-reinforcing. Public housing became the accommodation of last resort as scarce supply was allocated almost entirely according to need, progressively concentrating poverty instead of dispersing it. The communities established to provide opportunity gradually became repositories for society’s most complex social problems.

The spatial concentration of social disadvantage has been examined internationally by the OECD, which warns of “vicious circles” or worsening inequality that entrench employment and reproduce disadvantage across generations.

What remained was an increasingly concentrated population facing unemployment, disability, mental illness, family breakdown or other forms of disadvantage.

In its 2021 report Divided Cities, the OECD found that while incomes were relatively evenly spread in Australia compared with nations such as the US, Mexico and South Africa, there was an exceptionally high concentration of households at the very bottom of the income distribution.

The evidence that the clustering of high-need households is caused by public housing policy is overwhelming. In the 40 Australian suburbs in which the concentration of public housing was 20 per cent or higher in 2021, workforce participation rates, educational outcomes, average incomes and English-speaking skills among migrants are consistently lower and often more than double the national average. The incidence of single parenthood, mental illness, disability and crime is noticeably higher.

Every individual allocation decision made sense. Giving priority to the family in greatest need was both rational and compassionate. The unintended consequence emerged only across decades. Poverty ceased to be an individual circumstance and became a defining characteristic of the place itself.

If geography determined prosperity, Miller ought to be thriving. It sits in the middle of one of Australia’s largest concentrations of economic opportunity – a growth corridor halfway between the new Western Sydney Airport and the vast Moorebank freight terminal.

A few kilometres up the road, house prices in the newly subdivided suburb of Austral were accelerating at 20 per cent a year before the federal budget.

Yet in Miller, less than 10 minutes from the heart of Liverpool by car, only three out of every 10 adults under 65 have a job. At the time of the 2021 census, 48 per cent of households with children were single-parent families. In four out of 10 homes with couple families, neither parent worked. Signs of intergenerational welfare dependency are unmistakeable.

The relative prosperity and family stability in neighbouring suburbs such as Prestons, on the other side of Hoxton Park Road (median weekly family income $2310), reinforce the cognitive confusion I experience when I visit Miller.

In winter, attendees at the community dinner are obliged to break the customary night-time curfew observed by most in a suburb where assault, intimidation and domestic violence are four times higher than the statewide average.

When I ask Kimberly, a Community Cafe volunteer, to nominate the worst thing about living in Miller, she replies without hesitation: “Nighttime.” Six days a week, she brings her seven-year-old stepson inside before dusk and bolts the door until daybreak. On the seventh, she gets a lift to the Community Cafe, where she now stands on the other side of the counter as a volunteer.

Her second least favourite aspect of life in Miller? “Drugs,” she replies. Only that morning, she had walked into the ladies’ bathroom at the shopping centre to see three women in the disabled cubicle with the door wide open, shooting up without shame or fear.

Kimberly is fatalistic about her employment chances. “I think it’s all stacked against me because I’m from Miller,” she says. “We usually get put at the bottom of the pile.”

Sarah volunteers at the Community Cafe with her granddaughter Venus, who is visiting from Queensland. “It’s a tough place for children,” Sarah says. “I see them every day, stealing food from Woolworths, hanging around the shopping centre, looking bored and lost. You wonder where they’re meant to go, and who’s looking out for them.”

Harley, a six-foot-something single dad, lost his job in a supermarket warehouse 18 months ago when Coles mechanised the sorting line. He hasn’t given up, investing $400 to obtain his forklift licence. He and his six-year-old daughter survive on the single parent’s allowance of about $500 a week, supplemented by the Family Tax Benefit and Commonwealth Rent Assistance.

Is it enough to live on, I ask. “No, it’s not,” he says. “But I’m grateful for what I get. And I try and make do with what we have.”

Kevin Harley with sons Leon, 7, and Neil, 5, at the cafe. Picture: Jane Dempster

Kevin Harley with sons Leon, 7, and Neil, 5, at the cafe. Picture: Jane Dempster

Harley volunteers as a truck driver at Community Cafe, doing the rounds of supermarket loading bays three times a week to collect pallets of food nearing the end of their shelf life.

The volume of fresh food arriving in the cafe that is distributed to local people within hours is extraordinary. Two days before Christmas last year, I found myself at the dock of the distribution centre for 7-Eleven, loading a van full to bursting point with excess packets of fresh sandwiches. On a steamy afternoon with limited refrigeration capacity, I wondered how many would go before they went off. Yet less than two hours after arriving back at Community Cafe, every single packet had gone.

One woman drove with her children for 90 minutes from Hawksbury after seeing the offer of free sandwiches on Facebook.

It would be encouraging if we could say Miller was merely cruising in the slow lane of a two-speed economy, strategically poised to accelerate. The reality is closer to a car with a failed handbrake on the emergency refuge strip, rolling backwards into a ditch.

At the turn of the century, just under 40 per cent of adults in Miller were in the workforce. Today it has fallen to about 30 per cent, less than half the national average.

Nationally, the participation rate for women has increased this century. In Miller it has declined.

Across the country, the accumulated wealth of the average household has tripled during the past 25 years, bringing the average family’s wealth to about $1.5m. For a family on welfare in rented accommodation, private wealth remains close to zero.

There are no quick fixes, certainly none that can be delivered by governments alone. The problems began, in part, with an exaggerated faith in social engineering and the omnipotence of planners who believed communities could be designed from above, top down. No one imagines the damage can be undone by simply reversing the process. Communities cannot just be rebuilt with another blueprint.

Which is why I have placed my faith in Community Cafe’s chief executive, Kirsty Parkes, and her team of volunteers, who are working to improve lives in Miller, one person at a time.

I have watched people arrive simply looking for a meal and return as volunteers. They discover purpose through service to others, the dignity that comes with being needed and the confidence that eventually allows some to re-enter the workforce.

Community Cafe serves as an antidote to central planning, recognising that strong societies are built from the ground up. They begin with strong individuals who believe they have something to contribute, with families who nurture responsibility and aspiration, and with neighbours who know and support one another. As those relationships strengthen, so too does the wider civic fabric.

That is Community Cafe’s ambition. Not to become another welfare provider but to be the place where welfare gives way to opportunity; where charity becomes participation; where recipients become contributors. Success is measured not by the number of meals served but by the number of people who no longer need them.

Miller will never be the idealised “suburb of the future” promised by planners in the early 60s. But it can become something better: a community that has rediscovered its confidence. That change will not come through another grand government scheme. It will come from thousands of small acts of responsibility, generosity and hope. One person, one family and one street at time.

A donation of $50 to Community Cafe fills a family’s fridge with fresh meat and vegetables. Larger donations will help provide much-needed equipment, such as a commercial dishwasher.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at https://www.communitycafe.org.au/donate