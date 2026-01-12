Precision is essential when drafting instructions for a royal commission.

That’s why we should be nervous about the mushy phrase, “social cohesion”, which sneaked its way into the terms of reference for the royal commission on anti-Semitism.

Social cohesion is a rhetorical sponge absorbing every social anxiety and squeezing them out in grey sludge. It is an invitation to moral equivalence that was quickly seized upon by those who didn’t want a royal commission in the first place.

The Greens’ Sarah Hanson-Young declared the inclusion of the phrase a mandate to tackle “all forms of racism, including confronting Islamophobia and other extremist elements”.

Lebanese Muslim Association secretary Gamel Kheir said the problem should be addressed “holistically”, a word that serves as an excuse for addressing no particular problem at all. It would be comforting to think the horror of December 14 was merely a symptom of weakening social bonds that could be repaired with dialogue sessions, community grants, hate speech laws and other therapeutic responses.

Instead, commissioner Virginia Bell must address a truth far more unsettling: that the cancer of anti-Semitism has entered an aggressive new phase with the rise of Islamism. Like other forms of cancer, it thrives on imprecision and delay. It is an invasive illness that must be identified, isolated and attacked.