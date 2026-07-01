Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
19h

It is unhelpful to dismiss Pauline Hanson's idea of a monocultural Australia as foolish because Andrew Bolt and others have explained what she means. She is not a professional wordsmith, and she probably doesn't have one at her side constantly to craft her message. That is probably part of her appeal: we hear her talking and not spin doctors.

She had the ticker to pick up the whole range of vital issues that the Coalition neglected for years, to the point where people talk about the UniParty.

The really foolish people are those in the Coalition who attack Pauline Hanson in unhelpful language instead of working to form an informal but functional coalition to get the numbers to take government from the Liars Party.

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Bernie Masters's avatar
Bernie Masters
17h

Good article in some respects but, unless you can come up with a better word than monoculturalism, then that's what we're stuck with. The best I can come up with is to say that Australia needs to be a country of 'shared values' so that we can start to have a national debate about what those values should be if we want Australia to be the happy, successful, welcoming, tolerant country that it once used to be.

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