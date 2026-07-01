Full marks to Pauline Hanson for placing patriotism at the front of the national agenda. Half a century of mushy thinking about multiculturalism, turbo-charged by identity politics, has created a powerful state-funded multicultural complex that must be dismantled.

Five decades of scattering micro-grants like candy has created an unelected, unrepresentative, multicultural elite.

It is not clear who voted for these so-called community leaders who awarded them a mandate to speak on behalf of entire racial or religious cohorts of individuals with divergent backgrounds, outlooks, and a range of beliefs and opinions. And it’s certainly not clear how they are voted out.

The amount of government investment feeding this burgeoning industry is far from trivial. The Department of Home Affairs spent $312.5 million on multicultural affairs and citizenship in 2025-26; that’s a blow-out of $89.8 million (40.3%) on the allocation announced in the 2025-26 Budget. [1]

To put that astounding figure in perspective, how much does the government spend on services that will help migrants along the path to integration? How can they be encouraged to strive for the prize of making Australia their home, rather than just camping out?

The budget for the Economic Pathways to Refugee Integration, designed to achieve just that, is a mere $7.7 million.

The cost of the Adult Migrant English Program is between $250 and $350 million, less than the cost of the SBS ($360 million) with its mission to talk to migrants in their native tongues.

Some modest government assistance to help migrants begin the journey to become true Australians may have seemed reasonable in the early 1970s when many Australians were understandably nervous about what the end of the White Australia policy might bring.

Yet, with hindsight, many multicultural initiatives had the opposite effect of the intended one. They have entrenched racial differences, fueled historical rivalries and disempowered groups of Australians by encouraging them to think of themselves as victims.

The Australian Human Rights Commission, an idea hatched in the dying days of Gough Whitlam’s administration, has assumed the roles of police, judge and jury and no one, it seems, has the guts to stand in its way.

It has become captured by anti-racist ideologues, driven by the kind of warped thinking that led two inexperienced British police officers, fresh out of the indoctrination academy, to arrest and handcuff a dying murder victim pleading for assistance while his vicious, lying assailant went free.

This same reverse prejudice has irreversibly infected a body established to ensure that a person’s colour would be institutionally irrelevant.

Naturally, we’re paying for it. In 2021-22 under the Coalition government, its budget was a modest $36 million. The AHRC’s Budget in 2024-25 was (wait for it) $47.183 million, of which $29 million was spent on staff.

When Gough Whitlam waved this gravy train away from the platform with the passage of the Racial Discrimination Act in 1975, a few maverick conservative backbenchers muttered darkly about the creation of a racial grievance industry.

Many other conservatives no doubt kept their doubts to themselves, lacking the courage or intellect to confront progressives on their moralising high horses preaching about a nicer, kinder world.

The same happened in Canada in 1972, when the socialist prime minister, Pierre Trudeau, first put forward the limp idea of multiculturalism.

Yet nobody appears to have realised what multiculturalism would become - a motherhood statement that turned into a monster - highjacked by activists, pestered by rent seekers that turned mission creep into a full-on sprint for institutional hegemony.

So yes, Hanson is right to say that an early act by the next conservative government must be to starve this bloated beast by removing its funding. It must return authority to parliament and legal judgements to the courts - the ones presided over by humans, as opposed to those run by jumped-up marsupials.

But Hanson has made a big mistake by turning those sound arguments into a semantic battle, a war between two words - multiculturalism and monoculturalism - both of which are unhelpful in defining the country we want it to be.

Like so much of Hanson’s rhetoric, we sort of understand what she stands for, we sort of agree with her, and we probably wish her well. She invokes insolence that has served her and her country well for the last three decades: a straight-talking message to the political class to get back in their box.

But sort-of isn’t good enough for a potential leader of the country, someone able to build the wide base of popular support she or Angus Taylor will need to get measures like these through.

John Howard, the last successful reforming conservative prime minister, was never a leader one only sort-of understood. With the benefit of his legal training, he said what he wanted to say in precise, easily understood terms. Many didn’t agree with him, and many more did.

Yet no one was left in any doubt of his intentions or his resolve.

That is why a monocultural policy is as foolish as the multiculturalism it seeks to replace. To the extent that it is divisive, you can guarantee that the Left will weaponise it to make it so.

Meanwhile, many people will be left sort-of agreeing with it, and sort-of not. Australia has never been a monocultural country, neither before nor after British settlement. Before 1788, it was a land of countless clans and tribes, each living in a state of perpetual tension with its neighbours, which frequently erupted into violence.

It wasn’t until British settlement that the idea of a single nation began to emerge. It was hardly monocultural; the First Fleet included English, Welsh, Irish and Scots. It included Protestants, Catholics, and Jews.

Nationhood emerged from a kernel of an idea that took root, peculiarly, in Britain: the idea of freedom. The freedom of the individual from the tyranny of the state, the principle that not even the monarch was above the law, and the egalitarian instinct that coalesced strongly in Australia, where every citizen was granted equal respect, and no Australian had the right to laud over another.

This was the idea that hardened into the nation of Australia, the bedrock of the principles around which we must unite. It determined the character of the nation it has become; prosperous, energising and welcoming, the very virtues that make it an attractive destination for migrants.

So let’s abandon any attempt to find a more palatable variant of the word “culture” than the wholly inadequate one we are trying to replace.

Let’s reject the left’s nebulous “social cohesion” for the mealy-mouthed jargon that it is.

It is enough to call the nation we aspire to be Australia, geographically defined by sovereign borders and philosophically defined by the freedom and mutual respect minted into our foundations.

We should avoid further clouding the expectations placed upon new migrants with abstract words, and focus on the practical outcomes we expect: obedience to the law, respect and courtesy towards others, and a live-and-let-live attitude that allows you to be whatever you want to be within the confines of your home.

It is hard to imagine a nation rallying around the cause of monoculturalism, yet history shows that people will be roused to defend the flag, the nation and the freedoms we enjoy.

A supreme pride in Australia that transcends cultural difference is hardly a novel formula for a successful, unified and purposeful nation.

But it is hard to find a reason for making it any more complicated.

[1] https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/2026-27-federal-budget-analysis/?