Politicians were given ample warning at last year’s federal election that the stability of two-party politics was over.

Consider, for example, the suburb of Mickleham on the northern fringes of Melbourne, where three out of four votes went to either Labor or Liberal in 2022. Last year, 53 per cent of votes went to none of the above.

The 14 per cent swing against Labor was understandable, since Mickleham is one of the five most mortgage-stressed suburbs in the country, according to the Grattan Institute.

The 10 per cent swing against the Liberal Party – the party traditionally favoured by home owners – was too large to be explained entirely by poor campaigning.

The bottom line is that voters no longer trust mainstream parties to keep interest low and energy prices affordable, just as they no longer trust them to secure our borders or keep us safe after the dreadful events at Bondi on December 14.

Labor’s saving grace in the previously safe seat of Calwell, where Mickleham lies, was that the protest vote was split across 11 separate candidates. However, the message to the established parties was clear: if the votes for independent and minor-party candidates were captured by a single party, the two-party system is finished.

This week, we got a glimpse of what the new Balkanised political world might look like and how rapidly the established order could crumble.

The week began with a Newspoll showing One Nation narrowly ahead of the Coalition, 22 per cent to 21 per cent. Labor fell from 36 per cent to 32 per cent, which, if it were to be repeated at an election, would be Labor’s worst result for well over a century.

No wonder Anthony Albanese was so quick to attack One Nation’s credentials after the poll was published. One Nation is omnivorous when it comes to eating another party’s lunch.

The disruption caused by the rise of a credible third force doesn’t stop there, as we were to learn on Wednesday when the Coalition split into two. The Nationals’ desire to find some space of their own was driven in part by the threat from One Nation, which has a particularly powerful pull in rural and regional Australia.

Divorce settlements are complex, but let’s assume the Liberals take 15 per cent of the combined Coalition vote and the Nationals 6 per cent, the political landscape looks very different this weekend than last.

If the share of the popular vote was translated into seats (which it won’t be), One Nation is now the official Opposition Party, and Barnaby Joyce gets to ride in the back of the big car.

The good news for conservatives in this entirely hypothetical new world is that Joyce is on track to become our 32nd Prime Minister in a three-party coalition with the Liberals and Nationals.

The idea is not as outlandish as it sounds if we look at how conservatives are performing in other Western democracies. In the UK, the polls indicate that Reform’s Nigel Farage will be the next Prime Minister with the Conservative Party as its junior coalition partner.

Finland has enjoyed a stable government under a coalition of three centre-right parties since 2023. Sweden’s centre-right Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has led a three-party conservative/pro-business government since 2022.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, led a conservative coalition for more than three years. If she survives until the next election, she’ll become the third-longest-serving post-war Italian prime minister.

All three examples show that Coalition governments are far from unworkable in Europe. Indeed, the imperative to balance competing interests has served to concentrate minds, resulting in important reforms. Both Sweden and Finland have introduced tougher immigration policies. The Swedish government has strengthened its commitment to nuclear power.

Add the fact that Sweden’s state debt is one of the lowest in Europe, and Australian conservatives might be tempted to ask: what’s not to like?

Which brings us to a crucial caveat: Australia’s voting system is unique, making the formation of a stable coalition after an election almost impossible.

The only European jurisdictions where compulsory voting is enforced are Liechtenstein and the Swiss canton of Schaffhausen.

No European country has a preferential voting system like ours. The instant-runoff voting (IRV) system is designed to produce single-party governments in single-member districts.

If the centre-right were to fragment into multiple parties, conservative votes would be scattered like confetti, with no guarantee they would eventually return to a conservative candidate without considerable leakage along the way.

The Liberal-National Coalition, which has been in place for more than a century, evolved to suit Australian conditions. The convention that prevents the two parties from competing for the same electorate, except when an incumbent member retires, ensures that conservative voters are used efficiently.

It helps prevent energy being wasted on internal fights on the centre right, which would be better spent on the contest with Labor and the Greens.

That is why the fracturing of the centre-right puts us in unknown territory, fraught with danger and instability. It could force a weakened Labor Party into an electoral coalition with the Greens. Few outcomes would be further from the national interest than an alliance that would force Labor even further to the Left.

There is no easy way out of their current predicament for the Liberal and National Parties. The task of recovering votes lost to One Nation requires determination and focus.

For the moment, those who think One Nation offers an alternative path to stable, conservative government - one capable of putting a disciplined group of at least 76 mature individuals on the government benches - would do well to spend the long weekend thinking this one through.