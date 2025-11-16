For the past 20 years, Astrid Puerto Riano has been fighting to shut down a toxic lead smelter that has smothered the town of La Oroya, Peru, under a blanket of heavy metal poison.

Fresh from a landmark victory in an international court, the Colombian human rights lawyer has turned her attention to Woodside’s planned expansion of gas extraction in Australia’s North-West Shelf.

On Friday, Riano’s lawyers presented her credentials as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Right to a Clean, Healthy, and Sustainable Environment to the Federal Court. She seeks standing as amicus curiae in three lawfare claims challenging the federal government’s approval of Woodside’s extension.

It follows an International Court of Justice warning in July 2025 that states failing to take “appropriate and proportionate” climate action could be in breach of international law. This conclusion pushes the UN into territory once reserved for elected governments.

Invoking the slippery notion of international law to block by far the most significant resource investment application in Australia is no small thing. Since the Hawke government gave its approval in the early 1980s, the North West Shelf has proved to be one of the most productive and wealth-creating projects in Australian history.