Malcolm Turnbull accused the Liberal Party of conducting “a Trumpian campaign” against renewable energy. He didn’t mean that as a compliment.

Yet Sussan Ley can take it as confirmation that she’s on the right track, since the test of sound energy policy is how loudly the renewable energy brigade squeals.

Teal MPs Zali Steggall and Monique Ryan were among the first to condemn the Liberals’ decision to abandon net-zero. According to Steggall, it was a “reckless and a massive step backwards”, while Ryan said the Liberals had “consigned themselves to electoral oblivion”.

What else were they going to say when their election campaigns were lavishly funded by Climate 200 and other renewable-energy interests?

Renew Economy, the renewable-energy sector’s version of Pravda, reported that the Coalition had “cemented its reputation as a global climate vandal”. No surprises there.

Turnbull, meanwhile, continues to reinvent himself as the patron saint of renewable energy, despite the small complication of his own investment in the sector: pumped hydro deals , green-tech advisory roles, and a business plan based on flying oversized turbine blades into remote parts of Australia . Good luck to him. But maybe, just maybe, the public deserves to know that every time he lectures the Liberals on their supposed stupidity.

The truth is simple. The renewable energy lobby is angry not because it wasn’t to save the planet but because the gravy train has finally hit a red signal.

For years, wind and solar have relied on subsidies, certificates, and socialised costs hidden inside your electricity bill. Less than 15 per cent of AGL’s power was renewable last year , yet so-called “green revenue” — code for subsidies — made up 19 per cent of its income . That’s not a business model. It’s a transfer payment.

Meanwhile, the rules of the National Electricity Market are designed so that you pay to connect your home to the grid — tens of thousands of dollars in some rural areas — but a wind farm in the middle of nowhere can hook in for free. No locational pricing. No accountability. No responsibility. All risk dumped onto households and small businesses already drowning under Labor’s cost-of-living crisis.

As I’ve written before for Sky News, renewable-energy dollars have become a powerful force in Australian politics and national debate. Scores of environmental “charities” receive funding from the sector, including tens of millions of dollars a year from overseas donors channelled into Australia by organisations like the Sunrise Project Australia, which last year distributed $63 million in grants to climate activists here and overseas.

Its stated mission is “to scale social movements to drive the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy as swiftly as possible”. Understandably, the climate-activist class is indignant that the Liberal Party has broken with the consensus.

Like Peter Dutton’s decision to back nuclear power, pulling out of net zero threatens wind and solar’s cosy duopoly in energy production. It puts the future of clean-energy subsidies in doubt, since removing the deadline lessens the need for government intervention.

Removing the subsidies will unravel the tangle of lies that has sustained the sector so far. It will test whether renewable energy really is cheap. If it is, the industry will be able to stand on its own feet without the need for handouts.

Yet the truth is that wind and solar would be unviable without subsidies. Less than 15 per cent of the electricity produced by AGL last year came from renewables, yet 19 per cent of the company’s income came from so-called “green revenue” — essentially state-government subsidies and renewable-energy certificates.

Renouncing net zero gives the Coalition the freedom to renounce the distribution of slush money that has turned sub-prime technology with glaring defects into commercially viable investments.

It can expose the hidden charges that aren’t itemised on household electricity bills, like the socialised cost of new transmission lines. Unlike many jurisdictions in North America and Europe, renewable-energy developers in Australia don’t have to pay to connect their generators to the grid, no matter how remote the location. There is no equivalent of the grid-connection charges generator operators have to pay in the UK, calculated on a sliding scale according to location.

The Australian regulations deliver no locational price signals. The Australian Energy Market Operator estimates that $16 billion–$20 billion will have to be spent upgrading and extending the network by 2030.

The cost will be added to our power bills or paid for with tax revenue by the government.

Having relieved itself of the burden of net zero, the Coalition can call time on the subsidies to green hydrogen and other hapless technologies that remain stubbornly uncommercial no matter how much money is thrown in their direction.

No more picking losers. If the private capital markets won’t back a project, it’s a good sign it’s a dud.

The process of dropping net zero has been painful for the Liberals. Yet Ley’s demeanour on Thursday was that of a politician recently relieved of a burden. The party is no longer part of the conspiracy to lie to consumers, pretending renewable energy is cheap when our power bills tell us it isn’t.

It is not too late to dust off the transcript of Anthony Albanese’s press conference as opposition leader in 2021, when he announced that household power bills would be reduced by $275 in his first term.

How could he be sure the $275 figure was robust, given that he only had three years to achieve it, a journalist asked.

“Well, I don’t think, I know,” replied Albanese. “I know because we have done the modelling. The modelling is available. We are releasing it here today. That is the average reduction in power prices from today as a result of the suite of policies which we have announced.”

An Opposition with an ounce of mongrel would have ended Albanese’s prime ministership with that grab alone. But the Liberals were trapped. You can’t expose the net zero fallacyif you’ve signed up to it yourself.

Now, finally free of that dead weight, the Coalition has a chance to say aloud what millions of Australians already know: renewable energy isn’t cheap. It never was. It was just subsidised, mandated, and protected from the economic reality that every other industry must face.

This is the fight the Liberals should relish. For the first time in years, they can draw a clean line: Labor stands with the activists and the subsidy-seekers. The Coalition stands with the people who pay the bills.

That’s not just good politics. It’s the beginning of an honest energy debate Australia should have had a decade ago.