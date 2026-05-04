As a senior advisor to Wayne Swan, Jim Chalmers was embedded in the fiscal engine room of a bad Labor administration.

Today, he’s wrestling with the consequences of the decisions that ratcheted up the size of government, condemning an exceptionally prosperous nation to years of economic decline.

Spare us the cant about intergenerational equity, Treasurer. The sin taxes on thrift you are about to impose are an act of desperation, not high-minded principle. The lavish policy programs in which you, as the former treasurer’s chief of staff, were complicit, increased recurrent spending by at least $100 billion.

Measures that might have seemed like a harmless indulgence in a high-growth, zero-debt economy now weigh heavily around the necks of taxpayers present and emerging.

The greatest contributor in modern times to intergenerational equity, if we are to adopt that loaded concept, was Peter Costello, a treasurer whose horizon stretched beyond the next election and the four-year forward estimates to the country his grandchildren might inherit in 20 years’ time.