Green Leap Forward: Meredith Angwin

The Grid with Nick Cater

Nick Cater applies a clear-sighed lens to the energy transformation debate with the help of energy rationalists from around the world.

The Grid is a corrective to the wishful thinking that is forcing the abandonment of fossil fuel without any realistic assessment of the alternatives.

It confronts the physical, engineering, economic and geo-political realities that ultimately determine the pace of de-carbonisation.

The Grid is the antidote to the panic-ridden ear-piercing climate evangelism that demands a radical change in the global energy system regardless of the human cost.

