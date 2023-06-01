Peak Renewables: Adi Paterson

In this episode of The Grid, Nick Cater speaks with Dr Adi Paterson, former head of the ANSTO nuclear facility in Sydney, about the practicalities of transforming the energy system to one with a low carbon base. They discuss the issue of synchronicity in the grid and the concept of peak renewables in the energy system. Cater emphasises the importance of moving beyond political spin and motherhood statements to have a serious conversation about energy policy in Australia.

About the contributors

Nick Cater is Senior Fellow at the Menzies Research Centre based in Sydney Australia. Is is a columnist with The Australian, Sky News Australia contributor and the presenter of Battleground on ADH TV.

Dr. Adi Paterson

Dr. Adi Paterson is a distinguished scientist and visionary leader who has made significant contributions to the field of nuclear science and technology. He served as the former head of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), leading the organization to new heights during his tenure.

Dr. Paterson's academic journey began with a strong foundation in physics and engineering. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Physics from the University of Western Australia, followed by a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the same institution. His doctoral research focused on advanced materials for nuclear reactors, showcasing his early passion for nuclear science.

Throughout his career, Dr. Paterson has been at the forefront of nuclear research, with a particular emphasis on nuclear energy and its various applications. He has spearheaded groundbreaking projects aimed at advancing nuclear technologies and addressing global challenges related to energy, health, and the environment.

Under his leadership, ANSTO achieved numerous milestones and played a pivotal role in shaping Australia's nuclear landscape. Dr. Paterson fostered collaborations with international partners, establishing ANSTO as a globally recognized institution for nuclear research and development. He championed initiatives promoting nuclear safety, waste management, and radiopharmaceutical production, ensuring ANSTO's contributions extended far beyond scientific discovery.

Dr. Paterson's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has earned him recognition both nationally and internationally. He has received prestigious awards and honors for his contributions to nuclear science and technology, including the Order of Australia for his services to nuclear science and engineering.

Beyond his role at ANSTO, Dr. Paterson remains actively engaged in scientific endeavors and continues to contribute to the advancement of nuclear science. He serves as an advisor to government bodies, industry organizations, and research institutions, sharing his expertise and shaping policies that promote sustainable and safe nuclear practices.

Dr. Adi Paterson's remarkable career has been defined by his passion for science, dedication to research, and commitment to harnessing nuclear technologies for the betterment of society. His leadership and vision have left an indelible impact on the field, inspiring the next generation of scientists and shaping the future of nuclear science and technology.

Detailed synopsis

Energy production is undergoing a revolution as we transition to a low-carbon future. However, the cost and complexity of this revolution are not fully understood. This podcast aims to go beyond the glib motherhood statements about energy policy to delve deeper into the practicalities of transforming the energy system to one with a low carbon base.

The episode discusses the challenge of electrifying industries such as agriculture, construction, and transport, in addition to transitioning to renewables for electricity generation.

The episode also explores the challenges of achieving a low carbon system, such as the intermittency of renewable sources and the limitations of battery technology. The host argues that simply adding more renewables to the grid will not be enough to achieve a low carbon system, and that there needs to be a more comprehensive approach that includes a mix of renewable sources, storage solutions, and other technologies.

The podcast also touches upon the challenges of matching the supply and demand of electricity in the grid, as well as the fact that electricity is only one-third of the problem when it comes to achieving a sustainable energy system.

Paterson compares the grid to the blood supply in our body, as it is essential for our survival and quality of life. The 50 hertz electrons that flow through the grid are compared to the blood cells that flow through our body, and just as we cannot compromise our blood supply, we cannot compromise the quality of the electrons flowing through the grid.

The quality of the 50 hertz electrons is crucial for the survival of our industry and the quality of life, as it ensures the proper functioning of essential services such as sewage systems and medical wards. The episode emphasizes that it is not just about where the electricity comes from, but the quality of the 50 hertz electrons that are necessary for our society to operate. Any compromise in the quality of the electrons can have severe consequences, and it is therefore essential to maintain the grid's integrity.

Article: Renewables have limitations and risks.

Renewable energy has become a popular topic in recent years, with many countries committing to a low-carbon energy system. However, as we transition towards renewables, it's important to acknowledge that they have limitations and risks that need to be addressed.

One of the biggest limitations of renewables is intermittency. Solar and wind power are only available when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing, which can create challenges for grid stability. When there is a peak in the load curve, renewables can decarbonise a very carbon-intensive grid. However, when renewables are not working, they become a risk and a constraint on the grid. This is because full coverage is required for the full scope of renewables, as they cannot be relied upon.

For example, in South Australia, which has the highest concentration of renewable energy in the country, there is still a need for 26% gas to back up the system. During the winter months, when wind power is at its lowest ebb, South Australia is backed up by a brand new gas plant and imports from the rest of the country. This highlights the need for firm resources to balance the grid and ensure stability during periods of low renewable energy availability.

Another limitation of renewables is their cost and complexity. While there has been about $48 billion of investment in renewable energy and associated transmission lines in Australia over the last five years, the cost of building and maintaining renewable energy infrastructure can be high. This is particularly true for storage technologies such as batteries, which are needed to store excess energy generated during peak periods for use during low periods.

In addition to limitations, renewables also come with risks. For example, as seen in Queensland, when the sun went down and the wind stopped blowing, the price of electricity shot up to $15,000 per kilowatt hour. This highlights the need for careful planning and management of the grid to ensure that energy supply and demand are balanced, and prices remain stable.

In conclusion, while renewables have the potential to decarbonize our energy system, they also have limitations and risks that need to be addressed. Intermittency, cost, and complexity are just some of the challenges that need to be overcome to ensure that renewables can be relied upon to provide stable and affordable energy for the future. As we move towards a low-carbon energy system, it's important to acknowledge these challenges and work towards solutions that can ensure a reliable and sustainable energy future.

Complexity of grid challenge explained.

The complexity of the grid challenge is a topic that has recently gained attention in the energy industry. The challenge of running a grid is not an easy task, especially when it comes to electricity. Unlike other resources such as water, electricity must be supplied in real-time, matching the amount of electricity capacity in the grid with the amount of demand. This is a difficult task that requires a lot of engineering expertise and careful planning.

One of the biggest challenges facing the energy industry is the transition to a low-carbon energy system. While renewables have the potential to decarbonize our energy system, they also have limitations and risks that need to be addressed. Intermittency, cost, and complexity are just some of the challenges that need to be overcome to ensure that renewables can be relied upon to provide stable and affordable energy for the future.

One solution that has been proposed is the use of battery storage. However, this solution is not without its challenges. Batteries are not renewable and are resource-intensive. Additionally, batteries are not a primary generator, which means that they cannot generate electricity on their own. This is a common mistake that is made by market operators, who sometimes refer to batteries as generators.

Another challenge facing the energy industry is the strategic confusion between renewables and lowest carbon. If we want to create a low-carbon world, we need to focus on the lowest carbon solution, not just the maximum renewables solution. This means that we need to consider all options, including clean coal technology and other solutions that may not be renewable but can still help us achieve our carbon reduction goals.

The complexity of the grid challenge is not just about matching supply and demand. It is also about ensuring that the quality of the electricity supply is maintained. The 50 Hertz signal that is used to power our industries is critical for precision manufacturing processes, such as precision injection molding. If the quality of the 50 Hertz signal is poor, it can lead to manufacturing defects and even cause companies to leave certain areas.

In conclusion, the complexity of the grid challenge is a multifaceted issue that requires careful consideration and planning. While renewables have the potential to decarbonize our energy system, they also have limitations and risks that need to be addressed. The transition to a low-carbon energy system requires a focus on the lowest carbon solution, not just the maximum renewables solution. Additionally, ensuring the quality of the electricity supply is critical for precision manufacturing processes and other important industries. By acknowledging these challenges and working towards solutions, we can ensure a reliable and sustainable energy future.

Renewables bring engineering challenges.

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power have been hailed as the answer to our energy needs. They are clean, abundant, and renewable. However, they also bring with them engineering challenges that need to be addressed. The podcast discusses some of these challenges and explains why they cannot be ignored.

One of the biggest challenges associated with renewables is the intermittency of the energy supply. Unlike coal or gas-fired power plants, wind turbines and solar panels produce electricity only when the wind blows or the sun shines. This means that the electricity supply is not constant and can fluctuate depending on the weather conditions. This is a problem because the grid needs to be synchronized to a microsecond all the time. If the electricity supply is not constant, it can cause disruptions in the grid and compromise the quality of the electricity supply.

To address this challenge, the podcast explains that renewables need to be integrated into the grid in a way that ensures the quality of the electricity supply. This requires careful planning and engineering to ensure that the electricity is synchronized to a microsecond all the time. This is a complex task that requires a lot of resources and expertise. It also requires the development of new technologies such as energy storage systems that can store excess energy and release it when needed.

Another challenge associated with renewables is the need to convert direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC). Most renewable energy sources produce DC, which needs to be converted into AC to be used in the grid. This requires the use of inverters, which can be expensive and can also introduce distortions in the electricity supply. To address this challenge, the podcast explains that inverters need to be synchronized to ensure that the wave cycle is exactly in sync. This requires a high level of precision and can be difficult to achieve.

The podcast also discusses the importance of a clean 50 Hertz system. The grid needs to be synchronized to a microsecond all the time to ensure that the electricity supply is of high quality. This is important for precision manufacturing processes and other important industries. If the electricity supply is not of high quality, it can cause disruptions in these industries and compromise their operations.

In conclusion, the podcast highlights the engineering challenges associated with renewables and emphasizes the need to address these challenges. While renewables have the potential to decarbonize our energy system, they also have limitations and risks that need to be addressed. The transition to a low-carbon energy system requires a focus on the lowest carbon solution, not just the maximum renewables solution. Additionally, ensuring the quality of the electricity supply is critical for precision manufacturing processes and other important industries. By acknowledging these challenges and working towards solutions, we can ensure a reliable and sustainable energy future.

Renewables have critical tipping point.

The podcast discusses the critical tipping point associated with renewables and the challenges that come with it. It explains that as more renewables are added to the grid, the grid becomes more difficult to manage, and there is a risk of the grid running haywire. The tipping point is estimated to be around 20% or a little more, beyond which the grid becomes potentially catastrophic at 40%. The engineers working on the problem have different models, but they all agree that beyond 40%, the measures taken to manage the grid only increase the cost of electricity.

The podcast also discusses the challenges associated with artificial inertia, which is an essential component of the electricity grid. The spinning machines that produce 50 Hertz are mechanical machines that are responsible for maintaining the grid's balance. However, the inverters that are used in renewables are silicon devices that use electronics to switch. They do not know anything about the spinning machines across the grid, which makes it difficult to manage the grid. The podcast explains that this is where the problem comes in because the inverters do not communicate with each other, and it becomes challenging to manage the grid.

The podcast also highlights the need to address these challenges and work towards solutions. It emphasizes the need to focus on the lowest carbon solution, not just the maximum renewables solution. Additionally, ensuring the quality of the electricity supply is critical for precision manufacturing processes and other important industries. The podcast concludes that by acknowledging these challenges and working towards solutions, we can ensure a reliable and sustainable energy future.

In conclusion, the podcast highlights the challenges associated with renewables and the need to address them. While renewables have the potential to decarbonize our energy system, they also have limitations and risks that need to be addressed. The critical tipping point associated with renewables is a significant challenge that needs to be addressed to ensure a reliable and sustainable energy future. By acknowledging these challenges and working towards solutions, we can ensure a reliable and sustainable energy future.

Strategic thinking needed for renewables.

The podcast emphasizes the importance of strategic thinking when it comes to renewables. It highlights the need to address the challenges associated with renewables, such as the variability of supply and the loss of synchronous stability in the grid. While renewables have the potential to decarbonize our energy system, they also have limitations and risks that need to be addressed.

One of the key challenges associated with renewables is the variability of supply. Unlike traditional fossil fuels, renewables are dependent on weather conditions, which can be unpredictable. This