Reality Bites By Nick Cater
Sunk by the data
A landmark Dutch study finds no evidence that global warming is raising sea levels
Oct 28
•
Nick Cater
27
1
Restoring sanity
The Liberal Party must put jobs and energy affordability ahead of the net zero obsession
Oct 27
•
Nick Cater
14
2
Lithium's reality check
Reports of the death of coal have been greatly exaggerated
Oct 21
•
Nick Cater
20
3
Messing with our minds
Australian government scientists are embedding climate messages in reality TV shows
Oct 20
•
Nick Cater
11
2
State of delinquency
Victoria has the emptiest prisons in Australia. Could that be why crime is soaring?
Oct 11
•
Nick Cater
11
3
Taxing carbon on the sly
Australia's planning to slap a tax on emissions of up to $328 a tonne. But they've gone out their way to hide it
Oct 6
•
Nick Cater
15
1
The Multicultural Mirage
A 50-year experiment in state-enforced harmony has failed
Oct 4
•
Nick Cater
14
Fall of the multicultural empire
Exclusive for paid subscribers: Why state-enforced harmony was never going to work
Oct 3
•
Nick Cater
5
1
September 2025
Playing the fascist card
Branding conservatives as evil is the first step towards totalitarianism
Sep 29
•
Nick Cater
22
4
Flogging a dead horse
Climate is last year's thing in America and Europe. Australia is out of step.
Sep 28
•
Nick Cater
21
3
When prophecy fails
Bowen mounts a rescue mission to save a stranded hypothesis
Sep 22
•
Nick Cater
25
4
Gone with the wind
Capital markets blows a gaping hole in Labor's climate policy
Sep 22
•
Nick Cater
10
4
