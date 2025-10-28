Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Sunk by the data
A landmark Dutch study finds no evidence that global warming is raising sea levels
  
Nick Cater
Restoring sanity
The Liberal Party must put jobs and energy affordability ahead of the net zero obsession
  
Nick Cater
Lithium's reality check
Reports of the death of coal have been greatly exaggerated
  
Nick Cater
Messing with our minds
Australian government scientists are embedding climate messages in reality TV shows
  
Nick Cater
State of delinquency
Victoria has the emptiest prisons in Australia. Could that be why crime is soaring?
  
Nick Cater
Taxing carbon on the sly
Australia's planning to slap a tax on emissions of up to $328 a tonne. But they've gone out their way to hide it
  
Nick Cater
The Multicultural Mirage
A 50-year experiment in state-enforced harmony has failed
  
Nick Cater
Fall of the multicultural empire
Exclusive for paid subscribers: Why state-enforced harmony was never going to work
  
Nick Cater
September 2025

